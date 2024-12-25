University of Massachusetts Dartmouth academic deparment hosts drag show

The University of Massachusetts at Dartmouth’s Center for Women, Gender, & Sexuality sponsored a drag show for students.

Per the school’s events page, students had the opportunity to audition for the show, which took place on Oct. 17.

“Drag Queens and Kings are welcome,” the page says. “Bring a prepared performance, song of your choice, description/photo of your costume, and your drag name.”

This year’s drag show at UMass Dartmouth is the school’s twelfth annual. Last year’s performance featured professional drag queens. The performers included a drag queen called “Complete Destruction,” Jacqueline DiMera, Adriana, Dahlia Strack, Throb Zombie, and Severity Stone.

Stone’s Instagram profile describes the performer as “New England’s Premiere 6 Foot 6, Gender Queer, Pan, MultiRacial, DarkSided Drag Artist.”

In 2015, the performer Complete Destruction was named “Miss Gay Rhode Island,” according to a local news account that includes an interview with the drag queen.

In addition to being a drag queen, Jacqueline DiMera has been a “Strip Poker Hostess” for the last decade, according to the performer’s LinkedIn page.

Per a performer bio, Dahlia Strack is “the last of the mermaid timelords, riding one of the four unicorns of the apocalypse. Born and raised in Boston, Massachusetts and newly rooted in Providence, Rhode Island; they can be found bumping, grinding, creeping, and crawling with the Slaughterhouse Society and Rogue Burlesque all around New England.”

Drag shows on college and university campuses featuring professional drag queens have been a growing trend in recent years as Campus Reform has reported. Later this month, Purdue University is organizing a “Pride Week” for returning students and freshmen. The week will begin with a drag performance.

Earlier this summer, Towson University hosted a drag cabaret act from a graduate of the school. The show was billed as a member of a “queer theatre for a queer city.”

Similarly, in June, the University of California at San Francisco sponsored an “LGBTQ+ Allyship Workshop” from the city’s first-ever “Drag Laureate.” The performer previously created drag works called “Bitch Slap,” “Temple of Poon and Disastrous,” “Hot Trash,” and “S— & Champagne.”

Campus Reform contacted the Center for Women, Gender, & Sexuality and the University of Massachusetts at Dartmouth for comment.