University of Michigan appoints Title VI coordinator amid campus anti-Israel protests

The University of Michigan recently implemented a new position, the “Title VI coordinator,” in the wake of significant anti-Israel protests at the school.

The school administration decided to hire Anlyn Addis for the position, which it states marks the “latest step in broader university efforts to strengthen its commitment to combating discrimination and harassment on the Ann Arbor campus.”

“I firmly believe diversity is our strength,” Addis, who started on Oct. 7, said. “I am dedicated to taking the necessary steps to help foster an inclusive community in which everyone can learn and grow.”

The purpose of the new position is to oversee “the university’s compliance with Title VI, a federal law that requires schools to take action against harassment and work to avoid a hostile environment related to race, color and national origin.”

“The new Title VI coordinator is an important role as the university continues to build out support resources for our campus community,” said Tami Strickman, executive director of UMich’s Equity, Civil Rights and Title IX Office about the implementation of the new position.

The administration described on its website that it implemented the new position as part of an “agreement” with the U.S. Department of Education’s Office of Civil Rights.

Campus Reform recently reported about two Jewish students at UMich being attacked, prompting a police investigation and an official condemnation from the university administration.

“The fact that these two incidents followed another disturbing incident last week has set many of us on edge,” UMich President Santa Ono wrote in a statement. “I understand the emotions many of us are feeling and we will remain vigilant and ensure that we focus on completing the investigation.”

Previously, another UMich Jewish student was accosted after attackers asked him “if he was Jewish.”

“As a community we must support law enforcement in investigating the facts and holding all perpetrators accountable,” stated U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-Mich.) following the incident. “We cannot allow this behavior to be normalized, ignored, or tolerated, and most importantly, we cannot let this define who we are.”

Later in October, the UMich Board of Regents officially implemented a policy of “institutional neutrality,” meaning it will not make official proclamations about hot-button political issues.

“This institution should start discussions about the consequential issues of our time, not end them,” said Regent Mark Bernstein about the decision. “We must open the way for our individual faculty’s expertise, intelligence, scholarship and wisdom to inform our state and society in their own voice, free from institutional interference.”

Campus Reform has contacted the University of Michigan for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.