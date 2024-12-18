University of Michigan DEI staffer fired over alleged anti-Semitic comments will pursue 'legal action,' attorney says

After being relieved of her duties at the University of Michigan for allegedly making anti-Semitic comments, Rachel Lawson is poised to take legal action.

CNN reports that the attorney for the former director of Michigan’s Office of Academic Multicultural Initiatives has confirmed Lawson’s likely next step.

“The law is extremely clear that public employees are protected by their First Amendment rights,” Attorney Amanda Ghannam reportedly stated.

Dawson was fired this month after allegedly stating earlier this year that the university is “controlled by wealthy Jews” and that since Jewish students are “wealthy and privileged,” her office did not work with them, as they can “take care of themselves.”

Ghannam has denied that Lawson ever made such comments, which the former director was accused of having said at a DEI (Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion) conference in Philadelphia during March.

”My client is a Black woman who was approached by two White women who became visibly angry with her when she didn’t agree with them,” Ghannam has since stated, as reported by CNN. “The university decided to take the side of the two women over a beloved leader in the community who has a long history of serving all students.”

Ghannam has also remarked that Michigan’s response to the allegations against Lawson “sets a dangerous precedent.”

A Detroit-based attorney, Ghannam has a history of “representing victims and survivors of sexual assault, abuse, and harassment,” according to her law firm’s website. Her work also focuses on the First Amendment and free speech.