University of Michigan department to host 'art therapy' and 'post-election processing' event

A University of Michigan academic department plans to host an “art therapy” and “post-election processing” event after the general election.

The University of Michigan School of Social Work is hosting the event “Art Therapy and Post-Election Processing,” which is planned for Thursday following Tuesday’s Election Day.

”Join us for an empowering art therapy workshop designed to help you explore and process the emotions stirred up by the election season,” an event page states. “In a safe and supportive environment, you’ll connect with others while expressing your thoughts and feelings through creative, guided art activities. Whether you’re experiencing stress, hope, frustration, or uncertainty, this workshop will give you the tools to channel your emotions and gain clarity. No artistic experience is needed—just come as you are, and let the process of creating provide some peace and perspective.

The University of Michigan isn’t the only school offering a similar event to students and staff after the election.

[RELATED: University of Oregon to offer ‘election week therapy’ featuring dogs, goats, and even ducks]

At the University of Oregon, the school’s health department is hosting ”election week therapy” on Tuesday.

According to three event pages, the university’s heath services department will bring therapy goats, dogs, and even “Quacktavious the Therapy Duck.”

After former President Donald Trump won the 2016 election, Virginia Tech University offered counseling to students.

[RELATED: Profs at Biden’s alma mater cancel classes, host coddling sessions to help students ‘cope’ with election]

“I hope that every person will take extra time today to consider this context and care for those around them. The strength of the Hokie community has long been notable but not every member of our community has felt they belong,” Virginia Tech’s director of intercultural engagement center, Tricia Smith, wrote at the time.

Campus Reform reached out to the University of Michigan for comment.