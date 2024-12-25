University of Michigan graduate school to host event showing participants how to recognize 'racism in everyday life'

The University of Michigan’s Rackham Graduate School is planning to host an event where participants are shown how to recognize “racism in everyday life.”

The event, titled “Recognizing Racism in Everyday Life,” will take place on January 10.

According to an event description, participants “will have the opportunity to learn terms associated with racism/anti-racism as well as power and oppression and their impact in the global and U.S. context.”

Those who attend the event will also be able to “recognize microaggressions and stereotyping” that are portrayed in media, and will “be able to practice responding to real-life incidents of bias and racism that may occur in school, the workplace, or the community.”

The event also fulfills a requirement for people who are seeking to obtain a “DEI certificate” through the graduate school.

The University of Michigan has recently taken steps to cut back on DEI.

Earlier in December, the university announced it would no longer solicit diversity statements for faculty hiring, promotion or tenure.

The decision, made by University of Michigan Provost Laurie McCauley on Thursday morning, comes after a faculty working group at the institution recommended that diversity statements shouldn’t be used, as they can “limit freedom of expression and diversity of thought on campus.”

“Diversity, equity and inclusion are three of our core values at the university. Our collective efforts in this area have produced important strides in opening opportunities for all people,” McCauley said. “As we pursue this challenging and complex work, we will continuously refine our approach.”

The University of Michigan Board of Regents has also asked campus leadership for a plan to “defund or restructure” its Office of Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion, according to an internal email.