University of Michigan regent tells pro-Hamas activists the school will 'never' divest from Israel

Screenshot obtained from the Instagram account of @safeumich

A Democrat regent of the University of Michigan has told pro-Hamas student activists that they can “never” expect the school to divest from Israel.

In an Instagram post shared yesterday from SAFE UMich, a self-described graduate student asks Regent Jordan Acker when she can expect “divestment,” to which he emphatically replies, “never.”

[RELATED: House China committee urges University of Michigan to end partnership over national security threats]

The same video shows activists following Acker with incessant questions like, “When will you stop funding the genocide in Gaza?,” “Why do you support police brutality against your own students?,” and “Why isn’t the university addressing Islamophobia against its students?”

One of the activists can also be heard yelling to the regent that he “isn’t welcome here.”

In June, a hate crime investigation was launched after Acker’s law firm was vandalized with anti-Semitic graffiti.

”[Jordan Acker] turns his back on constituents demanding divestment from the zionist entity responsible for the murder of over 200,000 Palestinians in its ongoing genocide!” SAFE UMich writes in the Instagram post.

The group also accuses Acker of using state Attorney General Dana Nessel “to prosecute pro-Palestinian protesters from the Gaza Solidarity encampment with felony charges.”

”We reject Acker’s racist accusations of the encampment as ‘foreign funded’ and demand he stop abusing his power as an elected official ‼” the group concludes its post.

According to the university’s website, SAFE (Students Allied for Freedom and Equality) UMich is a “Palestinian solidarity organization” and the school’s Students for Justice in Palestine chapter.

[RELATED: UMich hit with civil rights complaint by CAIR over mishandling of ‘Islamophobia’]

”Though SAFE’s mission is not limited to any single issue, our foremost objective is to promote the right of self-determination for the Palestinian people and advocate for justice for Palestinians on campus and globally,” the chapter writes.

The student group’s work also entails “educating the campus community on the occupation and the history of Palestine,” “dismantling anti-Palestinian narratives,” and “organizing campaigns and activism related to Palestinian liberation, including divestment.”