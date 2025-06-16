University of Michigan reviews research protocols after arrests of Chinese nationals linked to bioweapons

The University of Michigan is reviewing its policies following the arrest of three Chinese nationals for allegedly smuggling biological weapons through its laboratory, university officials have announced.

The June 10 message, titled “Upholding Integrity in Research,” outlines the university’s commitment to cooperating with federal investigations and reviewing its policies to ensure Chinese nationals cannot exploit research partnerships with American universities.

The message was written by Arthur Lupia, Michigan’s interim vice president for research and innovation.

In the announcement, Lupia described how the university is currently “[a]ctively reviewing all relevant policies” and “[r]eexamining internal protocols.”

Lupia also affirmed the university’s commitment to protect national security and pledged compliance with federal regulations.

“We have a commitment to groundbreaking research to improve the lives of others. We also have a strong commitment to protect the public and our national security,” Lupia wrote in the statement. “That’s why the University of Michigan takes seriously its duty and responsibility to comply with all applicable laws and policies.”

“These laws and policies promote safety, protect the public, and ensure national security issues are addressed,” he added. “We cannot and will not tolerate violations of this responsibility if we truly care about the research enterprise we have built together. For these reasons, compliance with federal regulations and university policies is a requirement, not an option.”

Michigan spent more than $1 billion in 2024 in “federally sponsored research expenditures,” as noted by The Daily Wire.

The first of the two arrested Chinese nationals, Yunqing Jian and Zunyong Liu, were charged with conspiracy, visa fraud, and smuggling for bringing the Fusarium graminearum into the U.S., a fungus that can destroy crops and cause health issues, including reproductive damage.

Nearly a week later, another Chinese citizen, Chengxuan Han, was charged with smuggling another bioweapon, “biological materials related to round worms,” through Michigan’s laboratory.

The arrests come amid ongoing concerns about Chinese and foreign influence over American education.

Earlier this year, the Department of Education opened investigations into various schools over international funding, including the University of California, Berkeley and the University of Pennsylvania regarding allegations of failure to disclose foreign funds.

Campus Reform has contacted the University of Michigan for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.