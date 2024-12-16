University of Michigan students react to gutting of faculty diversity statements

Following the University of Michigan’s recent move to cut diversity statements from faculty hiring, some students have expressed disappointment in the school’s scaling back of DEI (Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion).

On Dec. 10, Fox News Digital shared mixed responses to Provost Laurie McCauley’s move to discontinue the DEI-based practice for hiring, promoting, and evaluating faculty members. While Michigan did not have a university-wide policy for diversity statements, various departments did employ the practice.

”I don’t think it’s a good thing because I do think that there should be precautions in place to encourage people to think about the societal problems that continue to persist today,” one graduate student remarked. “If there is no larger body suggesting that we integrate schools, then that wouldn’t have happened everywhere.”

Another student told the outlet that while she believes that “there definitely still needs to be steps taken to make sure that minorities are still seen on campus,” the university should not be “limiting the opportunities of people just because they’re of a certain race.”

A sophomore engineering student told Fox News Digital that he was “sad” about the university’s decision.

”I think it’s a little sad, first of all. I think DEI is something you should address,” he said.

However, not all of the interviewed students support DEI.

A senior named Joseph told the outlet that the removal of diversity statements was a “great” move.

”I feel like students are just great how they are, and we don’t need to have people being selected by race or gender or anything like that,” he noted. “We are just unique students.”

”I really don’t feel that it’s necessary,” the student added.

In her announcement of the elimination of faculty diversity statements, Provost McCauley clarified that the decision followed the recommendation of an eight-member faculty advisory group.

“Critics of diversity statements perceive them as expressions of personal identity traits, support of specific ideology or opinions on socially-relevant issues, and serve as a ‘litmus test’ of whether a faculty member’s views are politically acceptable,” the committee wrote in its recommendation. “Thus, as currently enacted, diversity statements have the potential to limit viewpoints and reduce diversity of thought among faculty members.”