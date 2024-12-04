University of Minnesota activists have meltdown over being fined after vandalizing building in anti-Israel protest

Several students from the University of Minnesota are reportedly being disciplined after forcefully taking over a campus building during an anti-Israel riot, and will allegedly be made to pay thousands of dollars for their infractions.

The students in question overran and occupied Morrill Hall at the University of Minnesota campus on Oct. 21 and even forcibly prevented school employees from exiting, according to The Algemeiner.

[RELATED: Chapter of Faculty for Justice in Palestine, org accused of ‘influencing student-led antisemitic activism,’ formed at George Washington University]



The students vandalized the building before being detained by police officers.

Now, according to the University of Minnesota’s chapter of Students for a Democratic Society (SDS), a radical student group, those who participated in the riot are facing disciplinary measures.

“7 out of the 8 students were found guilty on all charges,” SDS wrote on Instagram on Thursday. “As punishment, the administration has decided that all 7 students must pay over $5,500 each in restitution and will be suspended starting January 1st.”

“One student is being suspended for 5 semesters (equivalent to 2.5 years), three for 3 semesters (equivalent to 1.5 years), two for 2 semesters, and one for 1 semester . . . the University intends to withhold the transcripts of those arrested. This means for the duration of the suspension the students are unable to transfer to a different institution without forfeiting the credits they have rightfully earned and paid for,” the post continued.

[RELATED: University of Chicago student arrested for ‘shoving,’ ‘kicking,’ ‘striking’ police officer during anti-Israel protest]

SDS also alleged that students who want to be readmitted will need to “do 20 hours of community service and write a 5-10 page essay about the ‘difference between vandalism and protest.’”

The post concluded by urging readers to call university and local government leaders to call on them to drop the charges.

According to some estimates, more than 3,000 activists were arrested in 2024 due to the epidemic of tent encampment demonstrations that took place all over America’s university campuses to protest the Jewish state. The encampments were frequently marked by violence, breaches of university regulations, anti-Semitic incidents, and clashes with law enforcement.

Campus Reform has reached out to the University of Minnesota for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.