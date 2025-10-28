University of Minnesota Duluth TPUSA chapter reports multiple death threats

A conservative student organization is speaking out after it says it received multiple death threats in recent months while on campus.

Nathan McIntyre, the president of Turning Point USA at the University of Minnesota Duluth, alleges that the group received two death threats while hosting campus tabling events.

The first incident occurred when the president of the school’s chapter of Young Democratic Socialists of America approached the table on April 7 and threatened the lives of the group’s members, Northern News Now reported.

McIntyre accused the YDSA president of saying something similar to “I’ll line all you motherf****** up against the wall and shoot you.”

[RELATED: Illinois State teaching assistant arrested, fired for vandalizing and flipping TPUSA table]

The second threat came when an individual approached the table and said he was glad Charlie Kirk was murdered, and that he hoped the TPUSA chapter members would likewise be killed.

McIntyre submitted reports to police on both occasions, citing concerns for his personal safety.

The school confirmed that the threats are being investigated, but that it cannot comment further at this time.

The school said it “stands firmly against acts of violence, intimidation, harassment, discrimination, or other hostile actions” in a statement to Northern News Now.

In addition to the threats, the chapter received pushback for hosting Olivia Krolczyk. A thread posted to the “r/duluth” subreddit stated, “While they probably get a kick out of ‘triggering the libs,’ I don’t think their message should feel welcomed here in Duluth.”

[RELATED: Oklahoma State University students speak out about staff member who reprimanded student for TPUSA hat]

The post included a link for individuals to submit complaints to the university, along with “resources and groups for Duluth LGBTQ.”

Some users echoed this sentiment in the comments section, with one writing, “Especially since TP is basically a front for a white supremacy group. Some voices should not be heard.” Another said, “I’m showing up dressed like Mao lol.”

Despite the threats and discouragement, McIntyre said that the group has gained 60 new members since Charlie Kirk was murdered and has no intention of slowing down.

“You can death threat me and my crew, but we’re not going to stop, obviously, and we’re not going to back down, have no fear, but imagine if you were on the other side of it, that wouldn’t be pretty for you, that wouldn’t be nice,” McIntyre remarked.

All relevant parties have been contacted for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.

Follow Austin Browne on X and Instagram.