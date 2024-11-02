University of Minnesota to host LGBTQIA+ farming conference

The University of Minnesota’s Extension department is set to host the state’s first-ever LGBTQIA+ farming conference on March 8, 2025, in St. Cloud, Minnesota.

The event, “Ag for All,” was announced on Facebook on Oct. 22 and advertised as “A convergence of LGBTQIA+ agriculturists in Minnesota.”

The Conference is a collaboration between the University of Minnesota’s Extension service, the Minnesota Department of Agriculture, and the USDA Farm Service Agency.

The announcement post features the event’s official logo, a sketch of a farm landscape with a cow, a tree, and a barn in the center. However, the farmland in the image is colored with rainbow, light blue, pink, and brown stripes, which are the colors of the popularized Progress Pride Flag.

“The day will include plenty of time for networking and getting to know your LGBTQIA+ neighbors, panels of industry professionals, community members, and producers, educational workshops, and roundtable discussions on emerging topics affecting the LGBTQIA+ community,” the announcement states.

Angry Minnesotians have flooded the post with backlash: “Great use of taxpayer money U of M!! Another reason not to donate anymore,” one Minnesotian commenter proclaimed. “And this is why other countries are laughing at us” another stated.

The school has now restricted the comments section, leaving the post with only 25 comments, compared to its 2.3k likes and 245 shares.

Ag for All will take place at the Holiday Inn & Suites in St. Cloud, Minnesota, and interested parties are able to sign up to receive an alert when registration opens.

A representative from the University of Minnesota Extension responded to Campus Reform’s request for a comment stating that they “prefer to hold off on further media comments until we get closer to the date of the event.”

Campus Reform also requested comment from the University of Minnesota, the Minnesota Department of Agriculture, and the USDA Farm Service Agency, but has yet to receive a response.