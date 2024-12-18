University of Minnesota tried to give money to children to play with 'MyGender Dolls' with swappable genitalia

The University of Minnesota tried to pay children as part of a program to push “transgender dolls” on them.

It is not certain if any children actually participated in the program, according to the Daily Wire, which covered the incident on Tuesday.

The initiative, which was organized by the school’s National Center for Gender Spectrum Health (NCGSH), was announced on Feb. 27 on Instagram. “We are looking to hear from transgender and gender diverse children between the ages of 5 and 10 years old and their parents about a new hands-on activity to help talk about gender and bodies! Compensation between $20 and $60 per group,” the Center wrote.

The post referred readers to the email address mygenderdolls@umn.edu. “MyGender Dolls” are advertised as a “therapeutic tool” for “transgender and gender diverse children.” The project aims to teach gender ideology to children, who can swap the dolls’ “genitals and internal reproductive organs” to “show that their gender identity is valid no matter what parts they have.”

The NCGSH states its mission is to “1) promote scholarship by those who are trans-identified; 2) forward empiricism that is based on the real lived experience of trans-identified people; 3) challenge cisnormativity in healthcare; and 4) promote pleasure and positive sexuality for all bodies.”

The Daily Wire noted that encouraging gender dysphoric children to believe that they can change genders is a controversial approach that has been strongly opposed by medical professionals, among others.

Many universities aggressively promote gender ideology, with much of this campaign being targeted towards children.

Syracuse University, for example, arranged a “Trans Support Day” on March 23 that offered, among other things, “therapeutic support for parents of trans youth” and “a space for youth to connect.”

The University of Missouri and Washington University had also been conducting “gender transitions” on children until a state law made such procedures illegal on Aug. 28, 2023.

Campus Reform reached out to the University of Minnesota for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.