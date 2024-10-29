University of Missouri-Kansas City eliminates DEI office

The University of Missouri-Kansas City announced the elimination of its diversity, equity, and inclusion office.

University of Missouri-Kansas City Chancellor Mauli Agrawal made the announcement in an email to the campus community.

Agrawal wrote that its central division of Diversity and Inclusion will “move to a fully decentralized campus inclusion model starting Nov. 1.”

The diversity office only had 1.5 full-time employees due to departures over the past two years, Agrawal said. The office’s current chancellor, Viviana Grieco, will remain on staff in order to help with the transition.

To make progress toward a portion of the university’s strategic plan to “foster an environment of inclusive opportunity and excellence,” Agrawal wrote that a “coordinating council” will be appointed.

”This council replaces the former Chancellor’s Diversity Council. Symbolically, the new council reflects my belief that we ALL have a role in fostering inclusive excellence and opportunity on this campus. When a goal or initiative is centered in one office, or under one leader, it’s too easy to think that work is someone else’s job, not ours. We all must contribute to the mission of ensuring that all students, faculty and staff are welcomed, valued and provided opportunities to succeed here at UMKC,” Agrawal wrote.