University of New Hampshire dismantles DEI programs after state budget ban

The University of New Hampshire (UNH) has stripped away its Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) initiatives after the state’s legislature recently restricted such programming.

UNH removed a DEI page and updated its hiring practices after a new state budget went into effect, as reported by The Boston Globe.

As noted in a school-wide memorandum sent by UNH President Elizabeth Chilton, the New Hampshire Legislature’s recent budget includes a provision prohibiting DEI.

“No public entity shall implement, promote, or otherwise engage in any DEI-related initiatives, programs, training, or policies,” the new budget states. “No state funds shall be expended for DEI-related activities, including but not limited to implicit bias training, DEI assessments, critical race theory, or race-based hiring, promotion, or contracting preferences.”

The budget will also reduce overall funding to the University System of New Hampshire, which had required UNH to lay off employees and reduce its overall spending, according to The Portsmouth Herald.

In her letter, Chilton described that the new law requires UNH to “reexamine” its policies, especially with regards to DEI.

“While we do not believe our current policies or practices conflict with the statute, the broad language of the provision and the risk of significant financial penalties require us to take proactive steps to mitigate uncertainty,” Chilton stated.

As part of the policy reform, UNH will take down “DEI-related content” on websites, prohibit the “use or request of diversity statements in hiring,” and will adjust the title of a school administrator.

“In addition, the law requires public entities to compile a list of all contracts under their control that include DEI-related provisions, including a description of each contract and associated financial obligations,” Chilton added.

“These temporary changes need to become permanent,” New Hampshire State Rep. Joe Sweeney said on X.

Campus Reform has reported about the Department of Education’s February notice that universities could lose funding if they do not remove DEI programs. “But under any banner, discrimination on the basis of race, color, or national origin is, has been, and will continue to be illegal,” the department explained.

In February, the department also launched a portal on its website called “End DEI,” where individuals can file complaints about race- and sex-based discrimination.