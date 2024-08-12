University of New Mexico department offers 'JEDI' pledge for students to commit to combatting 'oppression'

The University of New Mexico College of Population Health features a Justice, Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion (JEDI) pledge and commitment for its students to adhere to.

“The College of Population Health is unswerving in its promise to enthusiastically pursue long-term and day-to-day actions to achieve justice, equity, diversity and inclusion (JEDI),” the school writes on its website. “We understand that we must remain vigilant in the pursuit of the values of our College.”

“Recognizing the damaging effects of individual and institutional biases, discrimination, racism, and exclusion,” the JEDI pledge reads, “[the College of Population Health] strives to be a place that is diverse, welcoming, and inclusive for all and commits to identifying and dismantling hate, oppression, systemic racism, and discrimination internally as well as externally.”

A spokesperson for the university told the College Fix that the pledge is optional.

The pledge also notes that all College of Population Health students and faculty are expected to be “inclusive” and “equitable.”

“Diversity and Inclusion that is reflected in actions that appreciate and value all individuals and groups and a commitment to being an inclusive and equitable community,” the pledge explains. “We will contribute to creating a safe, inclusive, and supportive atmosphere for teaching, learning, working in communities, and/or conducting research.”

For anyone of the College of Population Health who agrees to the pledge, he must sign that he is “expressly dedicating” himself “to this commitment,” and that he is making the commitment to the pledge “solemnly, freely, and upon [his] honor.”

The commitment comes as a part of the College of Population Health’s focus on building “systematic” and “sustained” programs that promote “representational diversity” and “structural and cultural competence.”

The JEDI pledge is not the only DEI-based content that the college promotes. The College of Public Health also lists a “COPH Anti-Racism/Racial Healing Showcase,” which shares several past lectures of anti-racism in public health.

“All of these led to meaningful dialogues and we need to continue to identify how best to integrate this knowledge into our education and research,” the College of Public Health states. “We have a history in public health and of integrating anti-racism and equity into our curriculum, but as with all academic units across the country, we still have a ways to go in integrating diversity, equity, inclusion, justice and anti-racism into our policies and procedures.”

The College of Public Health also lists a “Land and Labor Acknowledgement,” which include the “UNM Indigenous Peoples’ Land and Territory Acknowledgement” and the “Labor and Sacrifices of Black Americans Acknowledgement.”

Campus Reform has contacted the University of New Mexico for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.