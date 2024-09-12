University of North Dakota offers 'Queer and Trans Resume Workshop'

The University of North Dakota recently offered a “Queer and Trans Resume Workshop” to teach students to design resumes using LGBT identities.

The program, which took place on Tuesday, is just one of the many identity-based events the school is sponsoring this fall. The university’s Pride Center and Career Services have organized this particular programming.

“Join the Pride Center and Career Services for a queer and trans resume workshop, just in time to prepare materials for the Fall Career Expo,” an event description explained. “Students will work on their resumes, learning about ways to convey identity, pronouns, or involvement in LGBTQ+ organizations in a way that meets your needs.”

[RELATED: Texas community college ‘Pride Month’ event lineup featured pro-transitioning group for minors]

This is not the first time the university has offered the workshop, which is featured on the Pride Center’s 2023-2024 annual report.

According to its website, the center operates “for LGBTQIA2S+ life at UND [by] connecting our campus community to intersectional programs, educational opportunties, support resources, and advocacy.”

The “Queer and Trans Resume Workshop” is not the only LGBTQ-themed event occurring at the university this fall. A bingo night scheduled on Sept. 18 will feature “sexual health trivia.”

The Pride Center will also celebrate National Coming Out Day on Oct. 11, with “rainbow cupcakes and Pride SWAG to show your support and visibility for those that can and are unable to live openly and authentically.”

Later that week, the school will also organize an information session for “LGBTQ scholarships.”

A panel discussion in October will focus on LGBT “inclusion” at colleges and universities; the panel is titled “The Current State of Affairs for Queer & Trans Inclusion In Higher Education.”

[RELATED: Georgetown to provide ‘gender inclusive housing’ to incoming class]

As Campus Reform noted in May, the University of North Dakota hosts many LGBT-themed programs throughout the academic year. In April, the school recognized student “Pride Month” through events such as a “Gender Support Group” and “LavGrad” (Lavender Graduation).

Campus Reform has reported many similar examples taking place on college and university campuses this semester, including at Purdue University, George Mason University, the University of Pennslyvania, and the University of California, San Diego.

Campus Reform contacted the University of North Dakota and the Pride Center for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.