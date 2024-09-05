University of North Florida seeks to amend protest regulations to clarify what counts as unlawful activity

The University of North Florida is considering revised regulations regarding on-campus protests that would clarify what counts as unlawful activity.



The decision follows a disruptive anti-Israel encampment that ended in May with 16 arrests.



The new regulations, which were published Aug. 21 and will be considered by UNF leadership on Sept. 30, will amend the “Freedom of Expression in Outdoor Areas on Campus” policy. The new regulation “seeks to provide further guidance to the campus community” and to provide “clarity surrounding the University’s authority to enforce time, place, and manner restrictions on expressive activity.”



The policy document emphasizes that setting up unauthorized tents or camping “with or without a tent or other structure” are actions that “are considered to cause such material and substantial disruption” and thus violate university policies.



The regulation also clarifies that protesters may not carry signs greater than 24 x 36 inches. It also emphasizes that only “signs constructed of foam, cardboard, or paper are permitted. Signs may be mounted on sticks or posts, provided that the sticks or posts are constructed of wood, foam, or plastic and they do not exceed 48 inches in length, and ½ inch in diameter (if round) or ¼ inch thick by 2 inches wide (if rectangular).”



In addition, “signs, banners, or flags” must be held by a protester during the entirety of the rally and cannot be put aside, “unless prior approval has been granted.”



“[T]he University President, or designee, reserves the right to determine that certain conduct or activities are causing or are reasonably forecast to cause a material and substantial disruption to the University’s Normal Operations or infringe on the rights of others. Such a determination must be made on a content-neutral basis, must be narrowly tailored to serve a significant University interest, and must leave open ample alternative channels to engage in Expressive Activity,” the document adds.



A UNF spokesperson told Campus Reform that the school is “committed to and respects the First Amendment right of our campus community to protest, demonstrate and express differing viewpoints.”



“The proposed amendment provides details, clarification and guidance regarding UNF’s Freedom of Expression in Outdoor Areas of Campus regulation. This amended regulation does not expand or limit the University’s authority. The changes focus on providing clarity surrounding the University’s authority to enforce time, place, and manner restrictions on expressive activity,” the spokesperson clarified.