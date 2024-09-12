University of North Texas removes DEI-based faculty groups

In compliance with anti-Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) legislation passed in Texas last year, the University of North Texas (UNT) has eliminated minority-oriented and ethnic faculty committees and other employee organizations.

More specifically, faculty senate groups organized for women, minorities, and LGBT-identifying individuals have been removed as a result.

UNT’s provost, Michael McPherson, stated that the purpose of the reform is to comply with Texas’ anti-DEI law, S.B. 17, but that the university would remain committed to its mission.

“Complying with the law does not change our commitment to our people and our mission,” McPherson reportedly wrote in an email announcing the change.

“In consultation with the Office of General Counsel and University Integrity and Compliance,” McPherson continued, “it has been determined that continuation of these groups creates ongoing issues with the university being in full compliance with the law.”

However, Texas’ anti-DEI legislation is not entirely comprehensive, UNT media relations director Devyn Case reportedly said.

“The exceptions to Senate Bill 17 include academic course instruction, research, student organizations, data collection and student recruitment and admissions,” he argued.

Campus Reform reported in August about the Texas Tech University System’s audit of the effectiveness of the anti-DEI legislation that was passed in the state; the audit determined that universities in the system have followed the “letter and spirit” of the law.

“Teresa and her team looked at not only the letter of the law but they discerned whether the institutions were following the spirit of the law,” Kim Turner, chief audit executive for Texas Tech, said to the Lubbock Avalanche-Journal. “All five institutions are following both the letter and spirit of the law.”

In June, Campus Reform also reported that 131 scholarships in Texas had been frozen in the wake of the anti-DEI legislation’s implementation because they discriminated with regard to race or gender.

“Since implementation of SB 17, Texas colleges and universities have made real progress to return their institutions to the mission of innovation and education and throughout the process, many institutions are eliminating inefficiencies and redundant expenditures,” Texas Sen. Brandon Creighton said in a statement.

“The law makes clear that taxpayer funds should not be spent conferring special benefits based on race, color, or ethnicity,” he concluded.

Campus Reform has contacted the University of North Texas for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.