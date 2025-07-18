University of Oklahoma boasts ‘safe place’ for illegal alien students

Despite efforts by the Trump administration to combat illegal immigration, the University of Oklahoma (OU) in Norman continues to provide services for illegal alien students through its admissions and financial aid processes.

On its web page, the OU’s Undocumented Admissions describes itself as a “safe place” and a “source of information and guidance” for illegal immigrants on how to apply to the university. It includes step-by-step instructions on application routes, tuition eligibility, and financial aid status.

“In the Office of Admissions and Recruitment, we do our best to find and provide the resources to better serve undocumented and DACA students as they are students who work hard to pursue their education and deserve access to higher education and become members of the OU family,” the website reads. “This is a safe place.”

“The University of Oklahoma welcomes all undergraduate and graduate applicants regardless of citizenship status,” the site states.

Applicants using the OU Application can self-identify their immigration status as the Common Application will not give the option to list themselves as “undocumented.”

For the Coalition with Scoir application, the university instructs students to select “Other (Non-US).”

Graduate applicants are told to choose “citizen” or “permanent resident,” and then notify the admissions office of their actual status.

The university acknowledges that illegal immigrants are not eligible for federally funded financial aid, including loans, grants, or work-study programs. However, under Oklahoma House Bill 1804, students who attended high school in Oklahoma for at least two years with a parent or guardian may still qualify for in-state tuition through an Affidavit of Intent.

According to the website, illegal immigrants are also eligible to apply for state and university scholarships if they “provide the institution a copy of a true and correct application or petition filed with the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services to legalize their immigration status.”

OU’s website also reassures such students that the university has “processes in place that assist in making OU possible.”

In response to Campus Reform’s request for comment, a spokesperson for the university’s Admissions and Recruitment office referred to an Immigration FAQ web page.

This comes as the federal government has increased scrutiny of public assistance for illegal immigrants.

In June, the Department of Justice sued Minnesota for providing unlawful tuition benefits to non-citizens, claiming that the scholarships given to illegals “unconstitutionally discriminate against U.S. citizens.”

Campus Reform has also reached out to the Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education. This article will be updated accordingly.