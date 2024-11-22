University of Oklahoma criticized for allegedly requiring education students to study social justice curriculum

Credit: University of Okahoma

The University of Oklahoma has been accused of not complying with a statewide requirement preventing certain kinds of diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) policies.

The Daily Caller has reported that the University of Oklahoma forces undergraduate education students to take a course entitled “Schools and American Culture” that involves the development of a “social justice curriculum” and advocates “centering the needs, histories and realities of marginalized and minority populations.”

The class additionally covers topics such as “critical race theory” and “critical whiteness.” One of the required books for the course is entitled “Handbook of Critical Race Theory in Education.

“Our universities need to be preparing students for the workforce, not indoctrinating them with liberal ideology,” a spokesperson for Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt told The Daily Caller. “It’s insane that this is a required course. It’s time to look at the accreditation entities that are pushing courses like this and bring common sense back to the classroom.”

In a statement, the university administration defended its inclusion of the course as a requirement for the education major and explained that it intends to comply with state directives.

“The University of Oklahoma is committed to ensuring its courses meet and follow applicable laws,” a university spokesperson told Campus Reform via email. “OU never shies away from complex or difficult topics. We are committed to the presentation of materials that are viewpoint-neutral and non-discriminatory and we continue to be dedicated to teaching our students how to think, not what to think.”

“This course on education studies is designed for professional educators and teacher candidates and offers a comprehensive overview of the complex history of American education, including key court cases and educational theories,” the university’s statement continued.

This is not the first time that there has been friction between Governor Stitt’s executive order and the University of Oklahoma. Specifically, the university apparently relabeled certain DEI officers following the executive order so that it could retain them.

“This is a tactic that has been seen in other institutions: rename and rebrand the office to something that doesn’t mention DEI, but maintains the same leadership and initiatives,” said Senior Director of Programs at Do No Harm, Laura Morgan about the tactic of relabeling offices.

“Staff members may be distributed to other departments where the work of engaging in identity politics continues, but on the surface level the university appears to comply with the law,” Morgan explained.

Campus Reform has contacted the University of Oklahoma for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.