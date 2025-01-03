University of Oklahoma gave more than $10,000 to drag queen

The University of Oklahoma has paid a large sum to a drag queen for his participation in a school-sponsored drag show.

The school paid the drag queen, who calls himself “Plasma,” $11,500 for his central role in the “Crimson and Queens” drag show at the school, which took place on Oct. 17, according to OCPA.

Campus Reform previously reported on the “Crimson and Queens” event, which “features internationally recognized drag queens, all of whom have gained considerable fame from their appearances on the Emmy Award-winning television show RuPaul’s Drag Race.”

The drag show was part of the scheduling for Homecoming week at the university.

The University of Oklahoma has paid similar sums to other drag queens in the past.

During a previous iteration of the annual “Crimson and Queens” event, the school handed out $18,000 to drag queen Yvie Oddly, and on another occasion, the university paid $11,000 to another drag queen, “Kornread Jete,” to lead a “Drag Bingo,” OCPA noted.

Drag shows and drag queens are becoming an increasingly common phenomenon throughout American higher education.

The the University of California, San Francisco, hosted an event with D’Arcy Drollinger, a drag queen who was proclaimed San Franscisco’s first-ever “drag laureate,” a title that comes with a stipend of $55,000.

Recently, the University of Massachusetts at Dartmouth’s Center for Women, Gender, & Sexuality also hosted a drag show that called on participants to “[b]ring a prepared performance, song of your choice, description/photo of your costume, and your drag name.”

The drag show at the school, which happens annually, previously featured a drag performer who claims to be “New England’s Premiere 6 Foot 6, Gender Queer, Pan, MultiRacial, DarkSided Drag Artist.”

Campus Reform has reached out to the University of Oklahoma for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.