University of Oklahoma places transgender instructor on leave after failing student for citing Bible

A transgender instructor has been placed on administrative leave after giving a student a failing grade for citing the Bible in an essay about gender.

Samantha Fulnecky, a student at the University of Oklahoma, received a zero on a psychology essay responding to an article about society’s views on gender stereotypes, according to a post from the school’s Turning Point USA chapter.

In the essay, Fulnecky rejects the idea that enforcing gender stereotypes is wrong, saying, “God made male and female and made us differently from each other on purpose and for a purpose.”

“Society pushing the lie that there are multiple genders and everyone should be whatever they want to be is demonic and severely harms American youth,” she wrote.

Fulnecky was subsequently issued a grade of zero out of 25 points by Mel Curth, a graduate student and instructor of the course who uses “she/they” pronouns. An archived webpage of the school’s directory from April shows that Curth previously went by the name “Will.”

Curth insisted in his grade commentary that the grade was not due to Fulnecky’s beliefs, but rather for her “posting a reaction paper that does not answer the questions for this assignment, contradicts itself, heavily uses personal ideology over empirical evidence in a scientific class, and is at times offensive.”

“I implore you apply some more perspective and empathy in your work,” Curth wrote. “If you personally disagree with the findings, then by all means share your criticisms, but make sure to do so in a way that is appropriate and using the methodology of empirical psychology, as aligned with the learning goals in this class.”

The TPUSA chapter blasted the professor in a statement, saying, “Clearly this professor lacks the intellectual maturity to set her own bias aside and take grading seriously. Professors like this are the very reason conservatives can’t voice their beliefs in the classroom.”

Several reviews of Curth on RateMyProfessors.com expressed similarly negative opinions and experiences. One individual commented, “This professor grades by a few things. Namely, if you don’t agree with his views, he will fail you.”

Another dissatisfied user remarked, “Ultra left wing and if you’re anything but your grade will be lower than normal. I was in the army and have a conservative mindset I kept my mouth shut I’m glad more people aren’t now. Terrible”

Fulnecky appealed the grade with the university, filed a discrimination complaint, and reached out to a number of school and government officials, including Gov. Kevin Stitt, who also condemned the professor.

“The First Amendment is foundational to our freedom and inseparable from the ability to have a well rounded education,” Stitt wrote in a statement. “The situation at OU is deeply concerning, and I’m calling on the OU regents to review the results of the investigation and ensure all appropriate actions are taken to ensure other students aren’t unfairly penalized for their beliefs.”

The school responded to the criticism in a statement, saying that the grade appeals process “resulted in steps to ensure no academic harm to the student from the graded assignment.”

The university also stated that it is investigating the claim of illegal discrimination, saying, “The graduate student instructor has been placed on administrative leave pending the finalization of this process. To ensure fairness in the process, a full-time professor is serving as the course instructor for the remainder of the semester.”

“OU remains firmly committed to fairness, respect and protecting every student’s rights to express sincerely held religious beliefs,” the statement concluded.

All relevant parties have been contacted for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.

