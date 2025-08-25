University of Oklahoma removes ‘safe place’ language for illegal aliens after CRO report

The University of Oklahoma (OU) in Norman scrubbed language from its website promoting the campus as a “safe place” for illegal alien students after Campus Reform exposed the messaging last month.

Campus Reform reported that OU maintained an “Undocumented Admissions” page that declared the university “a safe place” and welcomed “all undergraduate and graduate applicants regardless of citizenship status.” The phrase closely mirrored “sanctuary campus” language used at over 40 institutions Campus Reform has investigated.

That “safe place” statement has since been deleted, and the webpage was removed entirely from OU’s website.

Visitors are now redirected to OU’s general Admissions and Recruitment homepage with no mention of admissions policies for illegal immigrants.

The now-scrubbed webpage once served as a dedicated “source of information and guidance” for illegal alien students, offering information about tuition, financial aid and admissions steps tailored specifically for those in the United States illegally.

[RELATED: Five Sanctuary Campuses in Boston, Cambridge shield illegal aliens from ICE]

The removal of sanctuary language from OU’s website marks one of two recent conservative victories in Oklahoma limiting preferential treatment for illegal immigrant students.

Earlier this month, Oklahoma ended in-state tuition rates for illegal immigrants after the Department of Justice sued the state. The DOJ claimed Oklahoma’s discounted rates for illegal aliens violated federal immigration law.

“Federal law prohibits aliens not lawfully present in the United States from getting in-state tuition benefits that are denied to out-of-state U.S. citizens,” the DOJ stated.

[RELATED: GWU faces new calls to defy federal immigration law]

Oklahoma was the fourth state the Trump administration sued for providing in-state tuition rates to illegal alien students.

Despite recent victories, iIllegal immigrants remain eligible for in-state tuition in more than 20 states and Washington, D.C.

Campus Reform has contacted the University of Oklahoma for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.

Follow the author of this article on X and Instagram: @RealEmilySturge