University of Oregon employee placed on leave after telling Trump voters to 'Jump off of a f-ing bridge'

The University of Oregon has placed an employee on administrative leave after he posted a video to social media where he told supporters of President-Elect Donald Trump to jump off a bridge.

Leonard Serrato, assistant director of fraternity and sorority life at the University of Oregon, posted the unhinged rant against Trump supporters posted to Instagram following Tuesday’s election.

”I say this in the most disrespectful way possible. I don’t care if you are my family, I don’t care if you’re my friend. I don’t care if we’ve been friends our entire lives, you can literally go f--k yourself if you voted for Donald Trump. If you are so sad about your groceries being expensive, get a better f--king paying job. Do better in life, get a f--king education,” Serrato said in the video. “Do something because you’re f--king stupid, and I hope you go jump off of a f--king bridge.”

Angela Seydel, a spokeswoman for the University of Oregon, told Campus Reform that Serrato has been placed on administrative leave following the incident.

”The University of Oregon finds the statements made in the video abhorrent and not in alignment with our values or mission,” Seydel said. “We appreciate the conflict between his statements, his role in Student Life at the University, and our institutional values.”

Seydel added that an investigation has been opened into Serrato “and are reviewing the matter under university policies and the individual’s role as a public employee.”

Serrato has since deleted the video, as well as his Instagram and Twitter accounts.

”As a public university we take our duty seriously to provide an environment that welcomes diversity of thought and respect in alignment with our education mission. While we investigate, we are providing support for concerned students and employees, including resources for mental and emotional health,” the spokeswoman said.

Campus Reform reached out to Serrato for comment.