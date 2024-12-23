University of Oregon fires employee who told Trump voters to 'Jump off of a f-ing bridge' after election

Leonard Serrato. Credit: University of Oregon

The University of Oregon has fired an employee who told those who voted for President-elect Donald Trump to jump off a bridge.

In an Instagram video reviewed by The Daily Emerald, Leonard Serrato, assistant director of fraternity and sorority life at the University of Oregon, said he was fired.

After November’s general election, Serrato went on an expletive-ridden rant aimed at Trump supporters which was posted to Instagram on Dec. 20.

”I say this in the most disrespectful way possible. I don’t care if you are my family, I don’t care if you’re my friend. I don’t care if we’ve been friends our entire lives, you can literally go f--k yourself if you voted for Donald Trump. If you are so sad about your groceries being expensive, get a better f--king paying job. Do better in life, get a f--king education,” Serrato said in the video. “Do something because you’re f--king stupid, and I hope you go jump off of a f--king bridge.”

In the video posted by Serrato on Dec. 20, the former University of Oregon employee said that the news media twisted the video’s intention.

“Once it went viral, the theme of my video changed. [The news media] turned the narrative into me telling all Trump supporters to unalive themselves,” Serrato said. “Because of this, I was then doxxed on Twitter. Not only was my work email, my personal email, my address, my family’s address back in Los Banos, and my cellphone number.”

At the time, a University of Oregon spokeswoman told Campus Reform that Serrato was placed on administrative leave.

”The University of Oregon finds the statements made in the video abhorrent and not in alignment with our values or mission,” the spokeswoman said. “We appreciate the conflict between his statements, his role in Student Life at the University, and our institutional values.”