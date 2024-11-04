University of Oregon to offer 'election week therapy' featuring dogs, goats, and even ducks

The University of Oregon will offer several “election week therapy” events featuring a range of animals.

The University of Oregon’s University Health Services is hosting the event on Tuesday, which is Election Day.

According to three event pages, the university’s heath services department will bring therapy goats, dogs, and even “Quacktavious the Therapy Duck.”

”To promote well-being and lessen anxiety during election week, University Health Services is bringing therapy dogs from F.E.T.C.H. to campus,” the event page states.

[RELATED: Profs at Biden’s alma mater cancel classes, host coddling sessions to help students ‘cope’ with election]

Several schools including the University of Michigan and Virginia Tech University are hosting similar election day therapy events, which will feature therapy dogs, free yoga, and art.

During the general election in 2020, several universities hosted similar events and even canceled class.

At Syracuse University, officials organized a “Rock Balancing for Mindfulness” event on Election Day to help students de-stress.

Following Election day, one Syracuse professor held class outside and made friendship bracelets and other crafts.

Campus Reform reached out to the University of Oregon for comment.