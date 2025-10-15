University of Oregon ‘Trans & Nonbinary Clothing Closet’ provides free ‘trans tape’ and ‘breast buds’

The University of Oregon’s Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender Education and Support Services (LGBTESS) provides free “gender-affirming products” to students, including “trans tape” and “breast buds.”

The service is provided through the university’s Trans and Nonbinary Clothing Closet, where students can “[r]eceive and donate gender-affirming clothing.” LGBTESS recently promoted the closet on its Instagram page.

TransTape is a company that makes “gender-affirming products” that allow users to appear as the gender they identify with.

“Transtape is an LGBTQ+ company that provides gender affirming transformation products for all that seek comfort in their bodies,” the company’s website says.

California State Fullerton hosts a similar program to the Trans and Nonbinary Clothing Closet called the “Gender-Affirming Closet.” Established in 2021, the closet provides resources for “transgender, non-binary, and gender non-conforming students to feel empowered to express themselves authentically.”

LGBTESS at the University of Oregon describes its mission as promoting “a safe, equitable, accessible, and affirming campus for Two-Spirit, lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, questioning, intersex, asexual, aromantic, and agender (2SLGBTQIA3+) students at the University of Oregon through resource navigation, education, community building, and event implementation.”

In line with its goals, LGBTESS hosted a “Big Gay Welcome” for students on Oct. 8. The center also sponsored a drag show in June in recognition of Pride Month.

The University of Oregon is not the only school to promote “gender-affirming” products to students.

In March, Eastern Connecticut State University’s Pride Center sponsored an event called “TransTape 101: A Workshop on Gender Affirming & Safe Body Transformation.” The event featured “brief nudity.”

“Looking for a discreet, affordable, customizable, and safe way to bind, tuck, lift or pack,” the Pride Center asked students in an Instagram post.

The Northeastern University LGBTQIA+ Resource Center co-hosted an event earlier this month called “Pleasure Party 2025,” which promised to provide “free safer sex supplies, plan b [sic], and gender affirming resources.”

The event offered students an opportunity to fight “fascist ideals” and “dance and celebrate sexual liberation and education!”

The University of Miami hosted an event on Oct. 4 called the “Whole Selves Youth Sex Ed Conference,” that explored topics such as “decolonizing gender, embracing sexuality, consent, disability inclusion, kink, STI stigma, sexual health, and non-monogamy.”

Other topics included “[q]ueer intimacy & pleasure,” and “[c]ultural narratives, intersectionality & reclaiming our stories.”

Campus Reform contacted the University of Oregon and Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender Education and Support Services for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.