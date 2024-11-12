University of Pennsylvania faculty cancel classes to ‘recognize and validate’ student’s ‘disappointment’ towards election results

Several University of Pennsylvania professors canceled and made classes “optional” following the results of the presidential election, in which Donald Trump was declared the winner. One instructor even rescheduled a course exam to a later date.

Professors at the University of Pennsylvania deviated from their normal agendas to acknowledge the “wide variety of emotions” students’ were experiencing the day after the election and to “recognize and validate the disappointment many [students] expressed,” as The Daily Pennsylvanian reported.

Economics professor Anne Duchene explained that she sent a morning poll out to students to gauge their feelings after she woke up to a “very red map”. Duchene had informed her students prior to the election of the attendance-optional class on Nov 6.

“I thought maybe, [having an optional lecture] can help everyone pretend it’s business as usual, instead of just looking at your screens constantly, trying to understand what [happened],” Duchene said.

A Neuroscience lecturer canceled his Wednesday classes “for his own well-being” and his intolerance for discussing politics in the classroom.

The University of Pennsylvania does not recognize election day or the day following as a holiday.

“Canceling class because of the election results seems to be another sign of how University students live in a bubble,” Charlie Schumer, a University of Pennsylvania alumni, told Campus Reform. “While people all over the country are heavily invested in these election results, people in the real world have commitments that can’t be postponed due to an election.”

“Students pay tens of thousands of dollars to learn and teachers are paid hundreds of thousands of dollars to teach,” he added.

Faculty from over eight departments canceled classes post-election including the Chemistry, Biology, Computer and Informational Science, and Cinema and Media Studies departments.

“Although discussing the election can certainly have a place in a political science course, the election should only be used insofar as it relates to the course content,” Schumer stated.

Wellness at the University of Pennsylvania, which provides student health and counseling services, posted “self-care” tips to its Instagram prior to the election.

“Election season can be overwhelming, but it’s essential to prioritize your well-being,” the post reads. Suggestions include “unplug and stop scrolling,” and “listen with empathy,” among others.

Another post coming after the results of the election offers services through Wellness at Penn for students who seek help taking care of their “mental well-being.”

“Although Penn students pride ourselves on our civic engagement and global mindfulness, we mustn’t allow our happiness to be tied entirely to the results of an election that we ultimately can do little to influence,” Schumer concluded.

Campus Reform has contacted the University of Pennsylvania and Anne Duchene for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.