University of Rochester students commence hunger strike to protest school's ties with Israel

Students at a New York university recently launched a hunger strike to protest the school’s affiliation with Israel.

Members of Students for Justice in Palestine at the University of Rochester staged the strike to demand the university divest from Israel and formally condemn what it calls a “genocide.”

The strike comes just after the Trump administration brokered a ceasefire agreement that led to the release of Israeli hostages held by Hamas.

“With the privileges that come with being a University of Rochester student, we could not experience even a fraction of the traumatic toll that Gazans are currently facing,” an email sent to the school said. “Yet, it is still necessary that we physically stand against that starvation campaign—not to sacrifice our education, but to preserve its integrity. We will not eat until all our demands are met.”

The group also demands that the university “acknowledge the suffering of Gaza and its impact on students, protect free speech on campus, and adhere to the University’s own Ethical Investment [Advisory] Committee’s recommendation.”

The EIAC’s recommendation refers to a finding from the committee that in part suggests the school “avoid direct investments in securities issued by companies selling goods or services that support military operations that violate U.S. or international law.”

The school confirmed receipt of the email but noted that the SJP chapter is not an officially recognized student group.

“University of Rochester leaders did receive a mass email this morning from a generic Students for Justice in Palestine address indicating a hunger strike and list of demands,” UR spokesperson Sara Miller said. “University leaders do not know who is behind this email and will not be responding. Students for Justice in Palestine is not a recognized group or chapter at the University of Rochester.”

This is not the first hunger strike in the state. Students and staff at City University of New York staged a similar strike calling for divestment earlier this year, Campus Reform previously reported.

All relevant parties have been contacted for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.

