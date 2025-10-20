University of Southern Indiana removes DEI references amid state crackdown

The University of Southern Indiana has removed mentions of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) from its website and publications, reflecting a statewide trend following new state restrictions.

Pages for the university’s DEI committees, including one in the Pott College of Science, Engineering, and Education, are no longer accessible, according to The Evansville Courier & Press.

“This page has moved, but the link that brought you here wasn’t updated. You can either go back, or try using our site search,” one university web page states.

The school’s handbook, last updated this month, also omits references to DEI committees that previously reported annually to the board of trustees.

Archived versions of the school’s website still contain DEI-related material, including: “The College of Liberal Arts Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion Committee (LA EDIC) stands in support of the Black Lives Matter and Say Her Name Movements.”

In a statement, the university said it is “carefully” evaluating its DEI policies and programs.

“The University of Southern Indiana has been thoughtfully reviewing recent policy developments at all levels of government,” the university administration explained. “This includes a careful evaluation of our efforts in diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI).”

Campus Reform has reported about the scale-back of DEI programs in Indiana following the Trump administration’s crackdown of the controversial policy.

In July, Indiana Gov. Mike Braun released a report showing the state’s public universities have eliminated over 350 DEI initiatives following his January executive order banning DEI programs using state funds.

The report highlights cuts to trainings, grants, and data collection on systemic racism, with Braun emphasizing a shift to a “Merit, Excellence, and Innovation” standard to ensure equal opportunities for all Hoosiers.

In August, Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita issued Civil Investigative Demands to the University of Notre Dame and Butler University after the schools failed to provide sufficient materials concerning their DEI initiatives.

The demands seek to determine whether race-conscious policies in admissions, hiring, or resource allocation violate state law or nonprofit status rules. Rokita also emphasized that racial discrimination, even in DEI programs, is unlawful.

Purdue University in West Lafayette recently ended its $34.9 million GEAR UP program after the U.S. Department of Education canceled funding due to DEI-related activities, including unconscious bias training.

Originally slated to run through 2031, the program closed immediately, and Purdue did not appeal. Federal officials cited conflicts with policies prioritizing merit and fairness, stating DEI initiatives introduce race-consciousness and undermine the best interests of the government.

Campus Reform has contacted the University of Southern Indiana for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.