University of Toledo winds down 20+ programs in response to anti-DEI law

The University of Toledo has suspended admissions to over 20 undergraduate and graduate programs to comply with an anti-DEI Ohio law.

The university announced the update to the degrees in a message posted to its website on April 21. As a result, the school will no longer accept applicants for various graduate and undergraduate degrees.

Among the suspended programs are Bachelor of Arts degrees in “Africana Studies,” “Asian Studies,” “Disability Studies,” “Middle East Studies” and “Women’s and Gender Studies.”

Last month, Ohio legislators passed Senate Bill 1, which primarily bans DEI offices and initiatives at public universities but also requires such universities to eliminate degrees lawmakers considered to be underperforming.

Namely, the bill states that public universities “shall eliminate any undergraduate degree program it offers if the institution confers an average of fewer than five degrees in that program annually over any three-year period.”

Toledo’s changes will take effect in the next academic year, and students can still take minors in these subjects even after the changes.

“At the same time UToledo was undergoing its program review process, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine signed into law Senate Bill 1, which includes language that requires universities to eliminate undergraduate programs that have conferred fewer than five degrees annually over any three-year period,” the university said in its message.

“I also want to be clear that these disciplines remain an important part of UToledo,” Scott Molitor, interim provost and executive vice president of academic affairs, said in the university’ announcement. “Faculty will continue to teach courses that are part of minors, certificates or concentrations, as well as significant components of our core curriculum.”

“We may be in a moment in our history where there is not current demand from students to major in these programs, but we will continue to provide students opportunities to take these courses,” he continued.

Campus Reform has contacted the University of Toledo for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.