University of Utah offers ‘Feminist Cannabis Studies’ course to students

The University of Utah offers a “Feminist Cannabis Studies” upper-division course to students which also covers “Queer/Trans* Activism and Racialized Histories.”

The course description states that the upper division course “explores feminist cannabis studies as a field and subject of study” and asks students to evaluate their “understanding and assumptions around cannabis.”

The description also explains that students use “intersectional feminist frameworks” to “examine historical and contemporary discourse on cannabis across the U.S. and beyond.”

According to the course description, students “will learn about the contributions of queer and trans* communities to the cannabis movement” and how “gender, race, sexuality, immigration and class have shaped our understanding of cannabis.”

Students also learn how “LGBTQ+ and marginalized groups used and imagined cannabis in cultural, medicinal, and spiritual practices over time,” according to the course description on the university’s website.

The course is offered in The School of Social and Cultural Transformation at The University of Utah. The school’s website says its courses “explore race and racism, ethnicity, gender, sexuality and sexual identity, disability, health and global diasporas.”

The school offers Gender Studies, Ethnic Studies, Disability Studies, and Pacific Island Studies degree programs to students. The “Feminist Cannabis Studies” course falls under the Gender Studies degree program.

Examples of additional courses offered to students in the University of Utah’s Gender Studies program are, “Gender & Nature,” “Reproductive Justice,” “Feminist Ways of Remembering,” and “Queer Representation in Media.”

The School of Social and Cultural Transformation at The University of Utah also offers an “Environmental Humanities and Transformative Justice Undergraduate Certificate” to students. The course students take to receive the certificate “synthesizes environmental justice theories.”

Campus Reform requested comment from The University of Utah and Magaly Ordoñez. This article will be updated accordingly.