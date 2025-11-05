University of Washington scraps job posting after DEI loyalty pledge exposed

The University of Washington (UW) announced that it is canceling a faculty search and reviewing its hiring practices after a job posting requiring diversity statements drew criticism for potentially violating state and federal laws.

“The College of Education search referenced in a recent local commentator’s blog post was in compliance with these laws, but to prevent any ambiguity or misinterpretation, we are canceling it and providing additional guidance on hiring practices before it is reposted,” a UW spokesperson told Campus Reform.

“We are also reviewing hiring practices more broadly to ensure that they follow state and federal laws,” the spokesperson added.

[RELATED: Court strikes down UPenn Medicine’s ‘Black doctors directory’ for excluding white physicians]

The controversy stems from statements made by Stuart Reges, a teaching professor in UW’s Paul G. Allen School of Computer Science & Engineering, who has been vocal about how mandatory Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) statements affect faculty hiring at the institution.

Campus Reform reported this month that Reges explained new hires at UW are evaluated on three main measures: research, teaching, and DEI contributions through diversity statements. Reges said he would not be hired under current requirements, despite winning the distinguished teaching award at the university.

“I’m convinced I would not be hired if I applied today—there’s just no way, even though I’ve won the distinguished teaching award here at the university,” Reges stated.

The canceled job posting for an associate professor of school psychology required applicants to submit “a one-page diversity statement describing your identity, positionality, experience and commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion,” according to Fox News.

The posting also asked candidates to describe how their work would “further the College of Education’s commitment to racial equity and social justice.”

Reges told Campus Reform that mandatory DEI statements have “created a filter where only those who pledge allegiance to what I call the equity agenda have been hired.” He warned this could lead to increased ideological uniformity among younger faculty members.

[RELATED: Kansas State University drops ‘diversity’ from mission statement to comply with anti-DEI law]

Following the university’s announcement, Reges told Campus Reform he has “been contacted by dozens of alumni and concerned citizens who are appalled to hear that UW is still enforcing these DEI restrictions.”

“I’m glad to hear that the School of Education had their search canceled, but it’s time to stop using DEI criteria for faculty hiring in all of these searches,” he added.

The controversy comes as the University of Washington faces an investigation by the U.S. Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights for “race-exclusionary practices in education programs and activities,” according to the New York Post.

The investigation was launched this year following President Donald Trump’s January executive order targeting DEI initiatives.