University of Wisconsin-Madison mind center searching for employee to help mission of ‘centering’ ‘BIPOC’ individuals and ‘non-binary identities’

The University of Wisconsin-Madison’s Center for Healthy Minds (CHM), which has intersectional goals, is searching for an Undergraduate Program Assistant.

The CHM works to promote “emotional well-being,” which it claims is threatened by so-called “societal inequities in science and academia” and by supposed “disproportionate harm that marginalized members of our society experience - such as Black, Indigenous, People of color (BIPOC), people from poor and working-class backgrounds, persons with disabilities, women, and LGBTQ+ and non-binary identities, etc.,” according to the job posting.



The center believes “these identities must be centered in our work in order to fulfill a vision of a kinder, wiser, more compassionate world.”

The position of Undergraduate Program Assistant will be temporary, lasting from Jan. 21, 2025, to Dec. 10, 2025, and will be paid $15 an hour.

The job posting also includes an “Institutional Statement on Diversity” that says: “Diversity is a source of strength, creativity, and innovation for UW-Madison. We value the contributions of each person and respect the profound ways their identity, culture, background, experience, status, abilities, and opinion enrich the university community.”

The Undergraduate Program Assistant will be helping the Plasticity of Well-Being Research Network of the CHM. The National Institutes of Health (NIH) financially supports the Network “to advance research on emotional well-being.”



The NIH has faced criticism recently for promoting what are seen as “woke” initiatives.

In March, Campus Reform reported that the NIH handed out certain grants on the basis of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion principles.

The NIH also gave the City University of New York more than $19 million to support the founding of a “New York Center for Minority Health, Equity and Social Justice.”

Campus Reform has reached out to the Center for Healthy Minds for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.