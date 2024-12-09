University of Wisconsin-Madison SJP under investigation, could get banned for disruptive protest

The University of Wisconsin-Madison’s chapter of Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP) is being investigated and could lose its status as a registered student organization (RSO) for organizing a disruptive protest.

The school’s Office of Student Conduct and Community Standards started investigating the SJP on Thursday after radical anti-Israel demonstrators disrupted a Board of Regents meeting, The Daily Cardinal reported.

The protest, which also took place on Thursday, saw approximately 50 demonstrators interrupting the board meeting to call for divestment from Israel, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel wrote.

The protesters ignored warnings to disperse, leading to the arrests of 19 of them, the Sentinel announced.

Investigating Officer Aaron Vieth revealed that the SJP could see a “termination of [its] RSO status” if he determines that it defied the school’s regulations and its probationary status, the Cardinal wrote.

On Oct. 3, the University of Wisconsin-Madison announced that it was placing the SJP on “disciplinary probation” for 10 months for “harmful behavior, violation of law, damage to or theft of property, violation of university policy, and disruptive conduct” during the anti-Israel tent encampment that disrupted campus life in the spring.

The school wrote at the time that the “SJP may remain registered with RSO privileges and benefits, provided the organization complies with the RSO Code of Conduct.”

The SJP leadership has until Sunday to arrange an interview with school officials, and the group will have a week following Vieth’s decision to decide whether or not to appeal, the Cardinal wrote.

The SJP shared an Instagram post after the protest calling on readers to call the campus’s police department to “demand the immediate release” of the guilty protesters.

Campus Reform has reached out to the University of Wisconsin-Madison and the SJP for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.