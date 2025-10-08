UNLV diversity office pages vanish as school ‘restructures’ DEI programs

The University of Nevada, Las Vegas (UNLV) has removed web pages dedicated to student diversity and “undocumented” immigrants, but a spokesman says the school has not officially ended the programs.

As of publication, the UNLV office for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion’s (DEI) web page and Instagram are not available. The website formerly described the office’s mission as creating a “supportive, inclusive campus through administrative initiatives, resources, and committees,” according to an archived version of the page from Sept. 13.

As part of its mission, the office also ran “Student Diversity Programs,” the “Undocumented Student Program,” the “Women’s Research Institute of Nevada,” and the “UNLV Immigration Clinic.”

The web pages for the Student Diversity Programs and the Undocumented Student Program are also currently unavailable.

“We strive to serve a diverse student population, elevating and affirming their identities through an intersectional framework that champions student success,” a mission statement for the Student Diversity Programs says on an archived version of the page from Aug. 29.

“Our dedication extends to educating and empowering UNLV students as leaders, achieved through transformative experiences and events carefully curated to nurture a profound sense of belonging,” it continues.

An archived version of the Undocumented Student Program from the same date says that the program “provides support services to undocumented students and mixed-status families on our campus.”

A UNLV spokesman said that the university has not eliminated the programs, according to a statement provided to the Walla Walla Union-Bulletin.

“Over the summer, UNLV began an effort to restructure our work to support faculty and students, which included updating the website to reflect these changes,” the spokesman said.

“In some cases the organizational structures supporting them are being modified. This is part of a broad effort to build a climate of engagement and collaboration among all members of the university community.”

The spokesman did not further clarify what the office restructuring will accomplish.

The university’s diversity office may run contrary to President Trump’s Jan. 21 executive order, threatening federal funding restrictions for schools that continue to promote DEI.

The order specifically condemns “dangerous, demeaning, and immoral race- and sex-based preferences under the guise of so-called ‘diversity, equity, and inclusion.’”

UNLV is currently under a Title VI investigation by the U.S. Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights for “engaging in race-exclusionary practices.”

Many universities have closed or rebranded their DEI offices following heightened state and federal crackdowns on DEI this year, including the University of Memphis, Harvard University, and Emory University.

Campus Reform has contacted UNLV for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.