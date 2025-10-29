UNM student arrested for attempted theft at TPUSA table also celebrated murder of Charlie Kirk

A university student was arrested for alleged criminal actions against a conservative student group on campus.

The unnamed individual was seen attempting to steal signs at a tabling event hosted by Turning Point USA at the University of New Mexico, according to a video posted to X by Frontlines TPUSA.

When the man approached the table and was invited to discuss his political views with the chapter members, he responded, “Nah, you’re doing the Kirk bull****. Kirk got shot in the neck for a reason.”

The man is then seen picking up two signs and attempting to walk away with them before being stopped by one of the chapter members. Shortly after, UNM police showed up and took the man into custody.

“The University of New Mexico is firmly committed to the principles of free speech and values its role as a public square for debate, a marketplace of ideas, and a place to test and challenge competing viewpoints and opinions,” a school official told FOX News in a statement.

In a separate Frontlines TPUSA video, a masked individual can be seen shouting at the chapter members as they set up the table display.

The person repeatedly yells, “F*** you, fascist,” in the TPUSA member’s face as he places buttons on the table.

Others took to Reddit to advertise protests against the chapter’s “CRT: Education or Indoctrination” event featuring Stephen Davis.

An advertisement for a “Lobos Against Fascism” protest, with a graphic of wolves tearing apart the TPUSA logo, was shared on the school’s subreddit.

Several people voiced their support for the demonstration, with one user writing, “This is amazing. Protest the f*** out of those fascists.”

Another wrote in part, “No billionaires, no slavery, no nazi [sic] master race.”

All relevant parties have been contacted for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.

