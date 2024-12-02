‘UNPRECEDENTED ASSAULT’: Christian schools made up almost 70 percent of penalties imposed by Biden-Harris education department, new report finds

A new report claims that the Biden-Harris administration has unfairly targeted Christian colleges and universities.

The American Principles Project (APP) Director of Policy Jon Schweppe released a report on Nov. 18 condemning the White House’s apparent harrying of faith-based institutions of higher education. The report claims that the Biden-Harris administration has “waged an unprecedented assault” on Christian schools.



The APP claims that at the center of this campaign is the Department of Education’s Office of Enforcement. This office, according to the report, has the agenda of “shut[ting] down colleges and universities that don’t align with the Administration’s woke agenda.”

Among the key findings of the report is that almost 70 percent “of penalties imposed by the Office of Enforcement have been against Christian institutions and career colleges, even though these schools represent less than 10 percent of college students.”

Other discoveries are that the White House massively swelled the Office of Enforcement’s funds “by nearly 600 percent,” and also issued “record fines” on “two of the nation’s most prominent Christian universities—Grand Canyon University ($37.7 million) and Liberty University ($14 million).”

The report claims there is a clear bias in how the Office of Enforcement treated Christian universities compared with certain secular ones. It states that the office “has almost exclusively targeted Christian universities” while taking no similar measures against other institutions.



The report concludes that the “weaponization” of the office, along with other actions taken by the Biden-Harris administration, constitutes a “destructive brand of ‘woke’ authoritarianism.”

One of the Christian schools mentioned in the report, Grand Canyon University in Arizona, has recently won a legal battle in the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals after the Department of Education tried to block its efforts to become a nonprofit institution. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona previously admitted that he would like to “shut down” the Christian university.

Campus Reform has reached out to the American Principles Project for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.