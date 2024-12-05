UNT has removed DEI-based terms from 78 courses since passage of anti-DEI law

The University of North Texas has reportedly amended the titles and descriptions of nearly 80 courses following the passage of the state’s prohibition of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) programming at public colleges and universities.

Analysis conducted by The Dallas Morning News says that 78 courses have moved away from DEI-based terms in order to comply with S.B. 17, which was passed last year.

However, Media Relations Director Devynn Case reportedly told the outlet that, “This review [of courses] is not related to SB17.”

”The College of Education is currently conducting its state-mandated curriculum alignment review to ensure its curriculum is in line with teacher education standards as required by the state,” Case explained in a statement to The Dallas Morning News. “In response to the review, we are updating course names, content, readings, etc. to align with the state’s standards for the training of teachers.”

“In the college of education, two faculty members from each department serve on the committee and part of their charge is to report out and keep their department faculty colleagues informed,” Case continued.

The outlet reports that terms like “equity,” “class,” “race,” and “gender” were among those terms that have been amended following the course review. One course, previously entitled “race, gender and class in education,” has reportedly been changed to “critical inquiry in education.”

This is not the first time that the University of North Texas has made changes to DEI-based initiatives following the passage of S.B. 17.

In September, the university removed DEI-based employee groups in order to comply with the law. Similarly, the school canceled scheduled events ahead of a celebration of “Pride Week” in March.

In August 2023, the university announced that it would be eliminating its Inclusion, Diversity, Equity and Access (IDEA) office after the law’s passage.