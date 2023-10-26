UPDATE: NYC lawmaker demands college president resign after protesters trap Jewish students in library

New York Councilwoman Inna Vernikov (R) called for Cooper Union President Laura Sparks’ resignation Friday outside the private college in Manhattan.

Vernikov even brought a prepared resignation letter and an empty box for Sparks to pack her things.

We brought a letter of resignation and a box for the stuff of President of @cooperunion, Laura Sparks. If you cannot do your duty and keep Jewish students safe on your campus, while you escape through the back door with campus security, RESIGN! pic.twitter.com/Qqqj9di6Hc — Councilwoman Inna Vernikov (@InnaVernikov) October 26, 2023

”If you cannot do your duty and keep Jewish students safe on your campus, while you escape through the back door with campus security, RESIGN!” the lawmaker said in an X post.

Sparks holds an MBA from the University of Pennsylvania, the Ivy League school in Philadelphia which has lost donors in recent days over the institution’s response to pro-Hamas activism on its campus.

Campus Reform reviewed Cooper Union’s news updates and X profile. Neither contained any mention of Wednesday’s anti-Semitic incident.