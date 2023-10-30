Opinion
Video
About
Writers
News team
Higher Education Fellows
Correspondents
Alumni
Contributors
Join Us
Become a Correspondent
Become a Fellow
Become a Donor
Send a tip
Send A Tip
Campuses
No results

UPDATED: These Columbia professors think Hamas has a 'right to resist'

Names and screenshots live forever.

Trending
1
REPORT: Harvard Law editor who assaulted Jewish student said by Stanford to have 'compa…
By Campus Reform 
2
ANALYSIS: Yale student newspaper retracts anti-Semitic edits, but clarification confirm…
By Zachary Marschall, PhD 
3
Peterson Academy launches in November, promises better quality education at 95% lower cost
By Spencer Dalke  
4
UC regent slams pro-Hamas faculty: 'Your letter is rife with falsehoods about Israel': …
By Marya Ruth  Dunning '25
5
Ivy League among top recipients of $8.5 billion Arab funding
By William Biagini  '24
6
UPenn reportedly sponsored Palestinian writer who joked about Hamas burning baby in ove…
By Campus Reform 
Campus Reform
October 30, 2023, 2:16 pm ET

Campus Reform reported Monday morning on a letter signed by dozens of Columbia University professors that claims Hamas had a “right to resist” when it killed, raped, burned, beheaded, tortured, and mutilated over 1,400 Israeli civilians. 

Read the full coverage here

Below are the signatories to that letter: 

Campus Reform continues to cover unapologetically anti-Semitism and pro-Hamas activism in higher education. 

Share this article

More articles like this