UPDATED: These Columbia professors think Hamas has a 'right to resist'
Names and screenshots live forever.
Trending
Campus Reform
October 30, 2023, 2:16 pm ET
Campus Reform reported Monday morning on a letter signed by dozens of Columbia University professors that claims Hamas had a “right to resist” when it killed, raped, burned, beheaded, tortured, and mutilated over 1,400 Israeli civilians.
Read the full coverage here.
Below are the signatories to that letter:
Campus Reform continues to cover unapologetically anti-Semitism and pro-Hamas activism in higher education.