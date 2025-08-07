UPenn donor halts multimillion-dollar pledge, demands his name be removed from building

The University of Pennsylvania has removed longtime donor Stephen A. Levin’s name from a campus building after he withdrew his financial support, citing the school’s handling of antisemitism and ideological bias.

The building, formerly known as the Stephen A. Levin Neural and Behavioral Sciences Building, now appears under a stripped-down name: the Neural and Behavioral Sciences Building.

The $15 million building opened in 2016, and its renaming marks one of the most high-profile donor departures in UPenn’s recent history.

[RELATED: Yet another billionaire donor demands UPenn fix its anti-Semitism problem]

Levin, a 1967 graduate and longtime UPenn benefactor, sent a letter to then-President Liz Magill in November 2023 informing her that he would not complete his $15 million pledge for naming rights. He also requested his name be removed entirely from the building.

In a copy of the letter obtained by The Daily Pennsylvanian, Levin told Magill that UPenn is “far from the University” he attended.

”Furthermore,” he continued, “I want my name removed from the building and no longer want to be associated with Penn. Penn is an embarrassment not only to the Jewish community but also has lost its luster as a superb Ivy League school.”

University officials confirmed the change, stating it aligns with their agreement with Levin. Though the building’s exterior no longer bears his name, the second floor will retain it through interior signage.

[RELATED: 6 times elite universities lost donations over campus anti-Semitism]

The decision follows a wave of criticism from donors over UPenn’s response to antisemitic incidents on campus, particularly surrounding the October 7 Hamas massacre. Jewish groups accused the university of enabling antisemitic rhetoric and failing to protect Jewish students.

Levin’s remaining endowments were granted in perpetuity and will remain untouched.