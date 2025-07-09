UPenn removes Lia Thomas' swimming records: WATCH





The Trump administration unfroze $175 million of funding for the University of Pennsylvania after the Ivy League school agreed to ban men from women’s sports and restore the records of female swimmers who competed against Lia Thomas, a man.

Campus Reform’s Will Biagini asked students at Florida State University what they think now that UPenn has been ordered to remove biological males from women’s sports.

