USC hires Kamala Harris’ husband as law professor despite past controversies

The University of Southern California’s (USC) Gould School of Law has announced the appointment of former Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff as Distinguished Visiting Professor of Law, prompting scrutiny of his professional record and personal history.

Emhoff, a 1990 alumnus of Gould, is returning to teach courses and engage with students despite a past legal career that includes defending controversial clients and facing allegations of personal misconduct.

Among Emhoff’s most high-profile clients were a nightclub owner accused of sexual harassment and battery, and an international arms dealer allegedly involved in weapons sales to Afghanistan, according to the Daily Mail.

Emhoff also represented pharmaceutical company Merck in litigation over its osteoporosis drug Fosamax, during which more than 1,200 plaintiffs claimed the drug deteriorated their jawbones.

Despite this record, Gould School officials praised Emhoff’s appointment. A USC press release stated his role would “elevate our students’ learning experience and enrich our scholarly environment.”

Emhoff, who is married to former Vice President Kamala Harris, has also drawn criticism for past personal behavior.

In a 2024 interview, he admitted to infidelity during his first marriage. Separate accusations include workplace misogyny and a claim of physical assault from a former girlfriend.

In a 2023 speech on anti-Semitism, Emhoff drew backlash after likening school board critics to Holocaust perpetrators—a comparison some viewed as diminishing historical atrocities for political ends. Despite this, the USC press release praised his “efforts to combat antisemitism and other forms of hate.”

Emhoff justified his new academic role by stating it comes at “a difficult moment for the legal community.” He told the university that he is committed to “instill[ing] in the next generation of lawyers” principles such as “defending every citizen’s fundamental rights” and “fighting for justice, without fear or favor.”

Campus Reform has reached out to the USC Gould School of Law for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.