USC hosts ‘Queerituality’ program to make students find ‘the sacred in queerness’

A “Queerituality” program that examines the “intersections of queerness and spirituality” has started to meet again at the University of Southern California.

“Greetings from Queerituality, a warm and welcoming community of 2SLGBTQ+ USC students and friends exploring the intersections of queerness and spirituality,” an Instagram post from the USC LGBTQ+ Student Center announced on Oct. 11. “Queerituality” participants started meeting again on Oct. 16 and are continuing to convene bi-weekly.

The post defines “spiritual care” as “healthcare for the inner self, the spirit, or the soul,” and draws a distinction between “spiritual care” and religion, asserting that “many” religions can “cause significant spiritual harm to those they marginalize and discriminate against.”



The group claims to allow students to achieve self-discovery.

“Whether you’re seeking answers, understanding, friendship, or a safe space to be your authentic self, Queerituality is here,” it continues. “Activities span from discussing such topics as finding the sacred in queerness to exploring divination practices.”

“Queerituality” is run by Clint Keller, a “queer chaplain” who states he is “a scholar, writer, band geek, and gaymer” and lists his “preferred pronouns” as “he/him.”

A “queer chaplain” is someone “trained to support the spiritual needs of the LGBTQ+ community” who offers “a space that is affirming, inclusive, and nonjudgmental,” according to USC’s Office of Religious and Spiritual Life. The Office claims that the worldview of such “queer chaplains” is “rooted in a queer perspective, ensuring that spiritual care aligns with the lived experiences of the queer community.”



The “Queerituality” page provides further resources for LGBTQ-identifying students wishing to pursue spirituality-focused programs. These include so-called “Gender-Affirming Care,” “BLaQ Tea: For Black Identified LGBTQ+ Students,” and a “Queer Theology Podcast” that is hosted by a “transgender Christian priest” and a “bisexual polyamorous Jew.” Among the topics covered by the podcast are “Sunday School Sex Ed.”

Other sources included on the Office of Religious and Spiritual Life’s page are a “Progressive Christians” club, a “Secular Student Fellowship,” and a “GayChurch.org” directory.

Campus Reform contacted the University of Southern California, the LGBTQ+ Student Center, and Clint Keller for comment. This story will be updated accordingly.