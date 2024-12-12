USC student gov votes in favor of 'Undocumented Trojan Success Assembly'

The student government at one of the nation’s elite private universities in Los Angeles voted to incorporate an “Undocumented Trojan Success Assembly.”

On Tuesday, the Undergraduate Student Government at the University of Southern California passed the measure during a special vote held over Zoom, the Daily Trojan reports.

According to the outlet, the Undocumented Trojan Success Assembly will receive $5,000 in executive funding for the upcoming semester.

One student involved with the Undocumented Trojan Success Assembly reportedly told the Daily Trojan that this vote was critical given the immigration policies of the incoming Trump administration.

“Through our advocacy efforts, we want to make sure that our students feel as safe as ever and feel like they have a community,” Alexa Hernandez-Diaz told the outlet. “Having a platform, I think, is the first start for representation and for support, and just to centralize a lot of the resources that we aim to give to our students as well.”

A web page on the USC website notes that the Undocumented Trojan Success Assembly (UTSA) currently has 17 officers and 53 members.

”UTSA is committed to fostering a safe and supportive environment that promotes cultural, educational, professional, and social engagement for individuals identifying as undocumented including but not limited to, Temporary Protection Status (TPS) students, AB540 students, DACA students,” the web page reads. “UTSA aims to work on creating and enhancing university resources through independent and institutional mediums.”

USC also offers various services for illegal immigrant students, such as Immigrants Rising and an Immigration Clinic.