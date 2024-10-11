USC to host 'Demonic' drag show called 'Drag Me to Hell'

One of the nation’s top universities in Los Angeles will be hosting a drag show later this month, which the organizers are calling “demonic.”

Scheduled for Oct. 29 at the University of Southern California (USC), the event is titled, “Drag Me to Hell: Demonic Drag Performances and Costume Contest.”

“Drag Me to Hell is a one-of-a-kind Halloween event inspired by queer pioneers in 1930s–60s Los Angeles who found refuge in science-fiction fandom and the occult underground,” the description page says.

The event is featuring multiple “demonic drag performances” led by professional drag queens.

One such performer, Vander Von Odd, is described as a “trans femme drag queen, filmmaker, and creature actor based out of Los Angeles.” Von Odd is also the “Season One winner of the drag competition show The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula, and frequently travels the country performing in her distinct aesthetic of sinister glamor.”

Another performer, Miss Toto, is “an international DJ and drag sensation, public speaker, and producer,” and has raised $50,000 for the “BLM movement,” according to the USC web page.

Specimen Scythe, a “non-binary drag artist” who uses “they/them/it” pronouns, specializes in “horror-themed drag, exploring the bizarre and the beautiful in their fearsome ensembles.” The performer is also a tattoo artist “who provides gender-affirming body modification.”

USC’s “Visions and Voices” department is organizing the event. According to the university, “USC Visions and Voices is a university-wide arts and humanities initiative that features a spectacular array of interdiciplinary [sic] events.”

Campus Reform has reported on many other colleges and universities holding on-campus drag shows this semester.

California State at Monterey Bay is sponsoring a drag show celebrating witches on Oct. 11, called “Werk Witch Drag Show.”

“Celebrate the beautiful hxstory [sic] of drag culture with our Werk Witch Drag show,” a description page says.

Last month, Central Washington University hosted its tenth annual drag show, featuring professional drag queens “Aquasha DeLusty” and “Edacious March.”

Also in September, Florida State University’s Pride Student Union helped organize a “cowboy themed drag show.”

Similarly, Purdue University offered a drag show as the first event of “Pride Week” for freshman and returning students this semester.

Campus Reform has contacted the University of Southern California for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.