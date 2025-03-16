USDA Ends Controversial $600,000 Grant for Menstruation Study at Louisiana university

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has revoked a $600,000 federal grant that was allocated for researching menstrual cycles in biological women who identify as transgender men, Secretary Brooke Rollins announced on March 7.

The grant had been awarded to Southern University Agricultural & Mechanical College in Louisiana, according to Fox News Digital.

”CANCELLED: $600,000 grant to study ‘menstrual cycles in transgender men,’” Rollins posted on X.

She added, “Keep sending us tips. THANK YOU, @approject! The insanity is ending and the restoration of America is underway.”

According to the grant description, the research aimed to examine menstruation, stating that “the first occurrence of menstruation typically begins around age 12 and continues until menopause, generally around age 51.” It emphasized that “women will experience approximately 450 menstrual cycles over the course of their lifetime.”

However, the study also sought to include biological women who identify as transgender men, as well as individuals who claim alternative gender identities. The description stated, “At any given moment, about 26% of the world’s population is menstruating,” and aimed to explore potential solutions, such as the use of hemp-based materials in feminine hygiene products.

The project had been slated to continue until April 2027, but its cancellation was announced after the conservative advocacy group American Principles Project shed light on its funding. The organization has documented over 340 federal grants issued during the Biden administration, amounting to more than $128 million in taxpayer dollars directed toward gender-related research at universities and medical institutions.

Campus Reform also recently reported on a misuse of governmental funds given to universities, as the U.S. Department of Education recently ceased roughly $15 million in Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) grants that had been awarded to three universities.

The change was made on Feb. 7 and affected California State University, Los Angeles (Cal State LA), Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU) and the University of St. Thomas.

These grants were reportedly used to support the teaching of left-wing ideological buzzwords such as “white privilege” and “systemic racism.” At Cal State LA, the grants went toward an “Equity and Social Justice Center.”

