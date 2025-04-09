USF official resigns after leaked recording reveals how he undermined Florida anti-DEI laws

A University of South Florida faculty member has resigned from his position after leaked audio in which he lectured on how he still pushed DEI (Diversity, Equity and Inclusion) despite state law.

Fox News has reported that a clip of Dr. Haywood Brown discussing “threat of the anti-woke movement” was discovered from a lecture he gave at Virginia Commonwealth University in February.

Brown held roles such as vice president for Diversity, Inclusion and Equal Opportunity, as well as vice president of Academic Affairs.

The former administrator told audience members that although the terminology of his role changed, the ultimate mission remained the same.

”Even though I eliminated my title, I didn’t eliminate my job,” he said in the recording. “That didn’t change anything that I was doing already.”

”As long as it works, that’s what we do,” he said in regard to the university DEI office’s rebranding to “cultural enrichment.”

”You only get healthcare equity if you have a workforce that can meet those needs,” he continued. “So my office changed its name, and we’re able to do that to culture and enrichment.

Brown also noted that he ”learned how slippery you need to be when you’re talking to legislators.”

He even took the opportunity to criticize notable Trump advisor Stephen Miller, saying how he has “tried to attack the University of South Florida.”

”He’s a Dookie [Duke University alumnus]. We don’t claim him. He’s also, and he also claims to be Jewish, but we’ll see,” Brown added.

A university spokesperson told Fox News that after the audio leaked, the school moved to place Brown on “administrative leave to allow for a thorough review of the matter,” but that he ultimately chose to immediately resign.

This is not the first time that faculty members from the University of South Florida have taken issue with conservative state laws.

In the fall, some instructors complained about the threats to “academic freedom” by potentially needing to review course materials for anti-Semitic bias.

History Professor David Johnson argued in statements made to The Oracle that the process was “clearly an infringement on academic freedom, [and] really a witch hunt.”

Campus Reform has contacted the University of South Florida for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.