UT Austin to end campus hormone therapy, will refer students off-site

The University of Texas at Austin announced that its campus health clinic will no longer provide hormone replacement therapy for transgender-identifying students beginning at the start of 2026.

University officials said patients will be referred to outside providers, who they claim can offer more specialized care, according to KXAN.

A UT Austin spokesperson, Mike Rosen, confirmed to The Austin-American Statesman that the school will cease offering hormone therapy.

“The University will no longer offer hormone therapy as part of the gender care scope of services provided through University Health Services’ campus clinic,” Rosen explained. “This type of treatment is available through external health care providers offering a more comprehensive spectrum of focused care.”

Some activists, including Naveen Farrani at Equality Texas, criticized the decision. “The fact that they even made that concession, or made that note (about alternative care), means that they understand that disrupting care for these students is bad practice,” Faranni contended. “But one of the big issues is, where are students going to get that care?”

According to Equality Texas’s website, the organization “exists to ensure that LGBTQIA+ Texans have the same opportunities and rights to lead prosperous and joyful lives without fear.”

“Our path to equality for all LGBTQIA+ Texans requires a focus on equity, diversity, inclusion, and justice within our state, our organization, and our community,” the page adds.

UT Austin is only the latest university to step away from “gender-affirming care” following the Trump administration’s crackdown on gender ideology.

In July, for instance, Virginia Commonwealth University and the University of Chicago both eliminated the controversial practice.

UChicago Medicine stopped providing “gender-affirming care” for minors after citing federal actions that threatened funding. Officials did not specify which policies prompted the move but pledged continued support for transgender-identifying patients.

Last month, the University of Michigan announced it would stop providing such hormonal treatments and puberty blockers to minors. The university cited a federal subpoena tied to ongoing criminal and civil investigations, as well as increasing safety risks.

“The University of Michigan, including Michigan Medicine, is one of multiple institutions across the country that has received a federal subpoena as part of a criminal and civil investigation into gender-affirming care for minors,” the university explained on Aug. 25.

Campus Reform has contacted the University of Texas at Austin for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.